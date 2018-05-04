Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian temporarily close some Hawaii island branches

Bank of Hawaii and First Hawaiian Bank temporarily closed a total of seven branches today on Hawaii island due to ongoing volcanic activity.

Bank of Hawaii branches that closed are Kaikoo, Kau, Waiakea, Pahoa Branch, KTA Puainako and Safeway Hilo. All six branches will be closed until further notice. Customers needing assistance can call 643-3888. Online, mobile banking and ATM services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced.

First Hawaiian closed its Pahoa branch but said its Hilo, Kamuela and Kona branches will be open as normal Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Customers may access their accounts via ATMs, FHB Online, FHB Mobile or contact customer service at (888) 844-4444.