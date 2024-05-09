Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Lost hiker rescued from Moanalua Valley Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 40-year-old man from the Moanalua Valley Trail Thursday afternoon after he was unable to descend the trail on his own.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call at 1:08 p.m. for the lost hiker, according to an HFD news release. Seven units staffed with 18 personnel responded to the scene, with the first unit arriving at 1:24 p.m.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter found the hiker, and rescuers were inserted to the hiker’s location at 1:47 p.m. The man was confirmed to have no injuries, and was then packaged and airlifted to a nearby landing zone at 1:53 p.m.

He declined further medical attention.

