Honolulu firefighters battle 3-alarm fire on Prospect Street

Honolulu firefighters are battling a three-alarm building fire on Prospect Street near Punchbowl this morning.

Police have closed Prospect Street at Huali Street as firefighters respond to the blaze in the residential neighborhood.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, firefighters initially responded at 10:23 a.m. and about seven minutes later the building fire was upgraded to a third alarm, which requires more units and personnel.

The fires was declared under control at 10:44 a.m.

Dark smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away in Honolulu.