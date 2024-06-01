Lahaina woman killed by hit-and-run driver, Maui police say

A 39-year-old Lahaina woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision Friday night when she was struck crossing a highway after retrieving a dead chicken from the road, Maui police said.

According to a police summary, at about 7:18 p.m., the woman was “attempting to retrieve a chicken carcass out of the roadway and walk back to the southbound makai shoulder when she was struck by a white 2014 BMW X5 traveling northeast on Honoapiilani Highway.” The BMW driver did not stop and fled northeast on the highway, police said.

The woman was transported via medevac to Maui Memorial Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Her identity was not immediately released pending notification of extended family, police said today.

At about 8:26 p.m., officers found the BMW and its driver, a 34-year-old woman, at D.T. Fleming Park. Police said the vehicle had damage consistent with striking a pedestrian and the woman was arrested for suspicion of collisions involving death or serious bodily injury. She was later released pending investigation.

Police said it is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.

This was Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality of 2024, compared with six at the same time last year.