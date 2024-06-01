Motorcyclist, 44, dies after crashing into car on H-1 freeway

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died early today when he crashed into a vehicle that had slowed down on H-1 freeway near Waipahu, authorities said.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, at about 1:55 a.m., a 50-year-old motorist was traveling west on H-1 Freeway when he slowed down due to a previous vehicle collision and was rear-ended by the 44-year-old male motorcyclist, who was traveling westbound “at a high rate of speed.”

The 44-year-old man was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded and assisted with the pronouncement of death. Paramedics treated the 50-year-old for minor injuries and took him to a hospital. They also evaluated two other people who declined treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but speed appears to have been a factor in the collision. They said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is Oahu’s 13th traffic fatality this year, compared with 25 during the same time in 2023.