‘Infinity War’ to set record, fastest to surpass $1 billion

Associated Press
May 5, 2018
Updated May 5, 2018 12:55pm

    Front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from “Avengers: Infinity War.” The Walt Disney Co. said the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, in 11 days.

NEW YORK >> “Avengers: Infinity War” is poised to set a record for fastest film to rake in $1 billion in business.

The Walt Disney Co. said today the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, in 11 days.

The previous record of fastest time for a movie to make a $1 billion was 12 days for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The star-stuffed “Infinity War” features Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. The film has made most of its money, $605 million so far, in the international marketplace.

