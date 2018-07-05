Another explosion expected today at Kilauea’s summit

Scientists at the the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory expect another collapse explosion at the summit of Kilauea Volcano today following a 5.3 magnitude explosion Wednesday.

Following the 10:19 a.m. explosion on the Fourth of July, seismic activity at Kilauea’s summit abruptly fell off for several hours, HVO reported.

Since then, 25 to 35 earthquakes have occurred every hour, most of them in the 2 to 3 magnitude range, leading to expectations of another large explosion today.

Down along the lower East Rift Zone, there have been no significant changes in the past 24 hours, HVO said.

The “spatter cone” from Kilauea’s fissure 8 is an estimated 180 feet at its tallest point.

“Fissure 22 is sporadically spattering this morning; its flow was not incandescent overnight and possibly stalled,” HVO said.