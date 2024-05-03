Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Massachusetts woman, 36, rescued from Kalalau Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Kauai firefighters on Thursday rescued a 36-year-old hiker after she became dehydrated on the Kalalau Trail.

The Kauai Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

A rescue team aboard the Air 1 helicopter located the hiker near Kalalau Beach, and transported her to Princeville Airport, where personnel from the Hanalei fire station and American Medical Response were waiting.

The hiker was a woman visiting from Massachusetts.

She was assessed and released from the scene, officials said. She declined medical transport.

