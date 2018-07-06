Police seek man who assaulted woman at Ala Moana Beach Park

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help in finding a man in his 20s or 30s who assaulted on June 29 a woman at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Police said the 27-year-old woman was sitting on the beach near the restrooms by lifeguard tower 1C when she heard a man yelling and swearing.

The woman looked at the man, then looked away after she saw him staring back.

He walked up to her, struck her on the face and ran towards Ala Moana Boulevard

The woman fell unconscious and suffered severe facial injuries.

The man is described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a slim build, short black hair, wearing a gray T-shirt and multi-colored swim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.