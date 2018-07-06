 Saturday hours to continue for Honolulu driver licensing centers
Star-Advertiser Staff
July 6, 2018
Updated July 6, 2018 2:43pm

  • FILE PHOTO

    The driver license venter in Kapolei is one of the four in the Honolulu that will be open on Saturday.

Saturday hours will continue at four of the city’s driver licensing centers today through Aug. 25, the Department of Customer Services announced.

Both walk-in and appointment services are being offered for driver license renewals and duplicates, as well as state identification cards. No driver testing (road or written) or commercial driver’s license services are being offered Saturdays, however.

Saturday hours will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon until Aug. 25 at Kapolei, Koolau (except July 21 for scheduled maintenance), Kapalama and Wahiawa.

The Saturday hours are being offered as part of a broader effort to address an increase in license renewals this year, as well as typical heavy summer demand.

Applicants are urged to review the list of required documents and gather them in advance, as well as complete an application form ahead of time. A document guide and forms can be found at http://www.honolulu.gov/license.

Appointments are recommended and can be made at the link to the Web site above.

