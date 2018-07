A man fled after stabbing a 35-year-old man in Waianae Saturday night and police are investigating the case as an attempted murder.

An argument between the two men led to the assault at about 10 p.m., according to a police report. The suspect fled before police arrived and his identity and whereabouts were unknown this morning, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police classified the assault as an attempted murder in the second degree.