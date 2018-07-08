 China files second World Trade Organization complaint over U.S. tariffs
July 8, 2018
    A jockey truck driver waits for his load of a shipping container to clear as a shore crane lifts the 40-foot onto the container vessel Ever Linking at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga., on June 19.

WASHINGTON >> China says it has filed a second complaint to the World Trade Organization over the United States’ move to impose tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Commerce Ministry said in a brief statement on its website that Beijing submitted the WTO complaint Friday against measures taken by the U.S.

Washington on Friday imposed 25 percent duties on $34 billion of imports from China, the first in a series of possible increases that President Donald Trump says could affect up to $550 billion of Chinese goods.

China retaliated with tariffs on a similar amount of goods. The Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily said tariffs were imposed on a list of goods issued last month that included soybeans, pork and electric vehicles. U.S. soybean farmers have been particularly concerned, and the price of soybeans has plunged 17 percent over the past month on tariff fears.

