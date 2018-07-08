 Harvey Weinstein studio sale also covers back pay for Hollywood stars
July 8, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking| Top News

Harvey Weinstein studio sale also covers back pay for Hollywood stars

Associated Press
July 8, 2018
Updated July 8, 2018 7:44am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Robert De Niro, left, in 2017 and Meryl Streep in 2018. An agreement reached in the sale of Harvey Weinstein’s movie studio won’t leave Hollywood stars like De Niro and Streep holding the bag. Lantern Capital Partners said Friday it’s agreed to make payments to unsecured creditors, such as actors seeking residuals, as part of a $289 million Weinstein Co. acquisition it expects to close on July 13.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> An agreement reached in the sale of Harvey Weinstein’s movie studio won’t leave Hollywood stars like Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep holding the bag.

Lantern Capital Partners said Friday it’s agreed to make payments to unsecured creditors, such as actors seeking residuals, as part of a $289 million Weinstein Co. acquisition it expects to close Friday.

A judge must approve the deal. A Wednesday hearing is scheduled in Delaware.

De Niro and Bradley Cooper say they’re each owed $940,706 for “Silver Linings Playbook.” Streep says she’s owed $168,611 for “August: Osage County.”

The Weinstein Co. filed for bankruptcy protection in March amid fallout from sexual assault allegations against Weinstein.

The movie mogul is due in court Monday for arraignment on charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.

PREVIOUS STORY
U.S. adds 213K jobs; unemployment up to 4%
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.