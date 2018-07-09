 United Airlines plane evacuated after smoke in cabin
Associated Press
July 9, 2018
Updated July 9, 2018 12:55am
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says passengers evacuated a plane at Reagan National Airport after smoke was reported in the cabin.

MWAA tells news outlets that the Houston-bound flight was taxing for takeoff when emergency crews were called for a report of smoke in the cabin on Sunday around 1:00 p.m.

Officials said in a statement that passengers and crew members evacuated without incident using slides and were returned to the gate. Airport authorities say normal airport operations have resumed.

United Airlines tells The Washington Post that the issue affected a Mesa Airlines flight that operates under the United Express brand. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known.

