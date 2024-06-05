Former UH standout rejoining basketball team as assistant coach

A former standout forward is rejoining the University of Hawaii basketball team as a full-time assistant coach.

Gibson Johnson, who played two seasons for the Rainbow Warriors and then was part of the support staff for three years, is returning to UH after two years as a Utah Tech assistant coach. A position opened on the UH staff when associate head coach John Montgomery accepted a coaching job at Long Beach State.

“I’m thrilled to be back,” Johnson said, citing “my love for the program, my love for Coach (Eran) Ganot, and the state of Hawaii. It was a no-brainer to be able to come back here and be part of the program again.”

Ganot said: “I can sing his praises all day. We’re excited to have him back in the fold. … He was a captain here, a great leader, a competitor. He’s smart, very intelligent. His love for the islands, our state, is very clear.”

After winning a junior college national title with Salt Lake Community College in 2016, Johnson turned down offers from Utah Valley and North Carolina State to sign with the ’Bows. He was a co-captain during both years as a UH forward.

After completing his UH career in 2018, he was negotiating to play overseas. But while training, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL. He then was offered a coaching position at Salt Lake Community College.

A year later, he joined the ’Bows as a graduate manager. He then was promoted to director of player development. “It really opened my eyes to this side of the college game,” Johnson said. “I loved every day of it.”

During his two years at Utah Tech, he coached Tanner Christensen, a post player who is transferring to UH.

Ganot said Johnson will have multiple responsibilities, including working with the frontcourt players, recruiting, scouting, and planning and coaching practices.

“He comes back really polished and experienced,” Ganot said. “He’s built a great reputation early in his (coaching) career. He has an incredibly bright future. This is a guy we feel very strongly is one of the up-and-coming young coaches in the country.”