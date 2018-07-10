 2 people extricated after head-on collision on Big Island
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 10, 2018
Updated July 10, 2018 9:00pm
Hawaii County firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove two people trapped inside their vehicles after a head-on collision in the Kaumana district.

Police said a man in his 60s was taken in cardiac arrest to the Hilo Medical Center. The other driver, a man in his 50s, was taken in critical condition by fire helicopter also to Hilo Medical.

A car and a pickup truck were involved in the 4:18 p.m. crash on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road) between the 25th and 26th mile marker.

Police closed the highway in both directions while police investigating the cause of the accident.

The fire department said 24 personnel responded.

The highway was reopened before 8:18 p.m.

