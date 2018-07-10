 Former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight dies at age 39
Former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight dies at age 39

Associated Press
July 10, 2018
July 10, 2018

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this file photo, UCLA’s Billy Knight celebrates after scoring his second 3-point basket against Georgetown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles.

PHOENIX >> Authorities say former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight has died in Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released a cause of death.

Phoenix police say Knight’s body was found on a roadway early Sunday near downtown and there was no evidence of foul play.

The 39-year-old Knight was a guard/forward at UCLA from 1998-2002, averaging 14.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior.

He wasn’t picked in the 2002 NBA draft and played professionally in France and Japan.

Knight was a basketball operations assistant for the Northern Arizona Suns of the developmental G League in the 2016-17 season. The team is affiliated with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Northern Arizona Suns officials issued a statement Tuesday evening saying they were “deeply saddened by the passing.”

