Nation’s largest federal employee union endorses Chin’s bid for Congress

Lt. Gov. Doug Chin was endorsed today by the country’s largest federal employee union in his bid for Congress. The American Federation of Government Employees represents about 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers nationwide. There are more than 33,000 federal employees in Hawaii, though it’s not clear how many of those are part of the union.

“Doug Chin is a fighter who believes in speaking out for those who don’t have a voice and standing up for those who keep getting knocked down,” said AFGE District 12 National Vice President George McCubbin in a press release. “As Hawaii’s former attorney general and current lieutenant governor, Doug Chin has defended our country’s civil rights laws, supported women’s reproductive rights, and spoken out against Trump administration policies that aim to roll back all the progress we’ve made in this country.”

Chin stepped down as attorney general to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat being vacated by Colleen Hanabusa. The seat represents urban Honolulu. Chin subsequently became lieutenant governor when Shan Tsutsui resigned from the position.

Chin is in a crowded race for the congressional seat. Other Democratic primary contenders include former Congressman Ed Case, state Reps. Beth Fukumoto and Kaniela Ing, state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim and Honolulu City Councilman Ernie Martin.