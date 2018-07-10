U.S. Senate confirms former Hawaii Attorney General Mark Bennett to U.S. Court of Appeals

The United States Senate has confirmed former Hawaii Attorney General Mark J. Bennett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit by a bipartisan vote of 72-27.

Judge Bennett, who will maintain chambers in Honolulu, was nominated to the court by President Donald Trump on Feb. 15. Senators Hirono and Schatz both voted to confirm Bennett. After appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on April 11, his nomination was reported to the Senate floor on May 10. He fills a judgeship vacant since Dec. 31, 2016, when Judge Richard R. Clifton of Honolulu assumed senior status.

“I am very pleased to see Mark Bennett confirmed with a decisive bipartisan vote in the Senate,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz in a news release. “This is the way the process is supposed to work. I’ve known Mark for many years, going back to when I served in the Hawaii State Legislature and he served as the state attorney general. Even though we were on different sides of the aisle, Mark was never difficult to work with, because he never had a partisan agenda. Instead, he approached every issue by focusing on the substance and how we could make things better for Hawaii. Because Mark made the effort to understand where others were coming from, we were able to find common ground. He will make an outstanding judge.”

Prior to his appointment to the bench, Bennett had been director of Starn, O’Toole, Marcus & Fisher in Honolulu since 2011. Occasionally, he served as special deputy attorney general for Hawaii and as a special deputy corporation counsel for Honolulu.

Judge Bennett has also been a manager, member and owner of Beecher Hill Properties, LLC, in Honolulu since 2013. He served as attorney general of Hawaii from 2003 to 2010 and was an adjunct professor of law at the University of Hawaii, William S. Richardson School of Law in the early 90s and in the 2000s.