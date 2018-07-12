 Syrian rebels agree to give up Daraa, cradle of 2011 revolt
July 12, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Top News

Syrian rebels agree to give up Daraa, cradle of 2011 revolt

Associated Press
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and state media say rebels have agreed to surrender Daraa, the first city to revolt against President Bashar Assad with Arab Spring-inspired protests seven years ago, to government forces.

Ahmad Masalmeh, a media activist formerly based in the southern city, says fighters have the option of accepting an offer of amnesty from the government, or leaving Daraa with their families to other rebel-held parts of the country. Masalmeh says he left Daraa for Jordan four days ago. He spoke to the Associated Press by Skype.

Daraa governor Mohamad al-Hanous says government forces are in control of 80 percent of the city, according to the government-linked Central Military Media outlet.

Syrian state media reported late Tuesday that rebels in Daraa had agreed to surrender their heavy and medium weapons.

PREVIOUS STORY
Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club
NEXT STORY
Africa’s iconic baobab trees dying off at alarming rate
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING