Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

Hawaii Reserves Inc. does not operate Brigham Young University-Hawaii or the Polynesian Cultural Center. HRI is the local land management arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a result, HRI manages the land under the BYUH campus, the Polynesian Cultural Center, the Laie Shopping Center and other commercial and residential properties in the area owned by the church. A story on B1 in Tuesday’s paper mischaracterized HRI’s affiliation.