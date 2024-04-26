Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Honolulu’s Ocean Safety chief, John Titchen, was placed on unpaid administrative leave, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser confirmed. City officials did not confirm that it was unpaid, as was reported in a Page A9 story Thursday. In addition, the mayor does not have the authority under the City Charter to create an oversight commission for a separate ocean safety department and must rely on the City Council to do so via legislation. The story incorrectly said the administration is not interested in attaching the department to an oversight commission. Finally, Ocean Safety lifeguards are part of HGEA bargaining unit 15, not unit 14 as was reported.