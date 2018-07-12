Games to play inside when it’s too hot to go outdoors

People are already talking about how this could be one of the hottest summers ever. That means that even though most of us would much rather be outside playing, we’ll have to spend a bit more time inside.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

People are already talking about how this could be one of the hottest summers ever. That means that even though most of us would much rather be outside playing, we’ll have to spend a bit more time inside.

Here are a few games that will help you chill on those days when it’s too hot to go outside.

>> Build a Bot (Basic Fun)

Another STEM-type toy for the younger set: Follow the easy instructions to create a basic unicorn by snapping and clicking together the pieces. Then you customize and personalize your one-horned wonder with stickers.

Once you’re done, just clap your hands (or make some other loud noise) to bring your unicorn to life, walking across the floor and making unicorn-y sounds.

Batteries required but not included. Ages 5 and up (although kids under 7 might need some adult help with assembly). About $20, prices vary. basicfun.com

>> Flying Sushi Kitchen (Redwood Ventures)

Calling all sushi chefs! In this soon-to-debut game, players take turns filling orders — all you have to do is pull an order card and put the right pieces of sushi on the plate before time runs out.

Oh, wait, did we mention that those sushi pieces are floating in the air and that you have to use chopsticks to grab them?

A really fun game that’s a challenge for even the most adept chopstick user (and there are chopstick trainers for those who need a little help). First to fill $25 worth of orders wins.

For 1-4 players, ages 6 and up. Prices to be announced. redwood-ventures.com

Armin Brott and Samantha Feuss are the authors of the popular parenting blogs: mrdad.com and havesippywilltravel.com. For more reviews of toys and games, visit parentsatplay.com.