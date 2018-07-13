Salt Lake Boulevard reopens after house fire extinguished

SHARE























Firefighters responded to a large fire residential in Salt Lake today.

Between 30 to 35 firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out at 3602A Salt Lake Boulevard. The first unit arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m, according to Honolulu Battalion Chief Paul Miguel.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 10:01 a.m. Honolulu police had temporarily shut down Salt Lake Boulevard from Wanaka Street to Likini Place while firefighters battled the structure fire.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.