Honolulu Fire Department crews responded to a single-story family home at 98-062 Lokowai St. this morning after being notified that a structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived at 4:13 a.m. and spent 20 minutes bringing the blaze under control. The fire was completely extinguished at 5:38 a.m.

No injuries were reported and damage estimates were not yet available. HFD continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.