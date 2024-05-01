Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gives birth at Kaimana Beach again

A Hawaiian monk seal known as Kaiwi gave birth to a pup early this morning at Kaimana Beach, setting officials in motion.

This is the third time Kaiwi has given birth at the popular beach in Waikiki, and federal, state and county agencies are urging the public to maintain a distance from mom and pup as they nurse along the shoreline.

Caution signs and ropes have been set up to create a safety corridor around the pair, which are being monitored by volunteers from the Hawaii Marine Animal Response, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s nonprofit partner.

“We’re so excited for the birth of another pup,” said Kilali Gibson, NOAA’s Oahu Marine Wildlife Response Coordinator. “These seals are some of the most endangered seals in the world, so each new pup is vital to the population.”

Mom and pup will remain together to nurse in the next five to seven weeks, said Gibson, and giving them plenty of “undisturbed space” will be key to the pup’s survival.

“By staying behind the perimeter and choosing to swim at a different beach, you can play a big part in helping to recover this endangered species,” she said.

Kaiwi, also known as RK96, has now given birth at Kaimana Beach three times.

This birth follows another one last year, which occurred earlier, in mid-April. At that time, officials set up a cordon covering the entire beach except for an ocean entrance next to the Natatorium.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said monk seal births in Waikiki draw crowds, and that maintaining distance is crucial for everyone’s safety, including humans and animals alike.

Conservation officers will begin watching the endangered seals around the clock when they begin going into the ocean.

NOAA recommends maintaining a distance of at least 50 feet from monk seals on land and in water. For monk seal moms and pups, NOAA recommends a distance of at least 150 feet.

County lifeguards will make public announcements when people need to get out of the water.

The endangered seals are powerful animals that can quickly a person in the water they view as a threat, DLNR said, and during pupping season, mother seals are especially protective of their offspring.

In 2022, a 60-year-old woman from California was seriously injured after encountering another Hawaiian monk seal while swimming at Kaimana. That monk seal was known as Rocky, who had also given birth to a pup at Kaimana Beach.