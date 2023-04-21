comscore Beachgoers urged to give space to monk seal Kaiwi and her pup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Beachgoers urged to give space to monk seal Kaiwi and her pup

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaiwi and her pup were at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kaiwi and her pup were at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Signs warning the public that a Hawaiian monk seal and pup are nursing and resting at the beach are posted along the temporary fence.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Signs warning the public that a Hawaiian monk seal and pup are nursing and resting at the beach are posted along the temporary fence.

  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES Photos A protective border has been set up at Kaimana Beach to protect Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and her pup as they nurse for the next few weeks. NOAA recommends maintaining a distance of 150 feet both on land and in the water.<strong></strong>

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES Photos

    A protective border has been set up at Kaimana Beach to protect Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and her pup as they nurse for the next few weeks. NOAA recommends maintaining a distance of 150 feet both on land and in the water.

  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and her pup are expected to nurse for five to seven weeks at Kaimana Beach.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

    Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and her pup are expected to nurse for five to seven weeks at Kaimana Beach.

Here we go again: monk seal mom and pup on the beach. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: UBS Wealth Management USA and Atlas Insurance Agency

Scroll Up