Beachgoers urged to give space to monk seal Kaiwi and her pup
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:36 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaiwi and her pup were at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday.
Signs warning the public that a Hawaiian monk seal and pup are nursing and resting at the beach are posted along the temporary fence.
A protective border has been set up at Kaimana Beach to protect Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and her pup as they nurse for the next few weeks. NOAA recommends maintaining a distance of 150 feet both on land and in the water.
Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and her pup are expected to nurse for five to seven weeks at Kaimana Beach.