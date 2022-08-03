DLNR to enforce 50-yard cordon for Hawaiian monk seal Rocky, pup at Kaimana Beach

Following recent encounters between Hawaiian monk seal Rocky, her pup and people at Kaimana Beach, the state announced that it will be enforcing a 50-yard cordon around the seals.

Starting Thursday morning, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’s Division of Conservation will enforce the barrier to protect the public and the monk seals, which have been at the beach where the pup was born about three weeks ago.

“Awareness and safe behavior is of critical importance,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla in a statement. “Would you think twice about standing next to a grizzly bear in Yellowstone? Why does anyone think it’s okay to be near a more than 400-pound animal, that in the water can reach you in seconds?”

The DLNR said there have been numerous occasions in which people have gotten too close to the seals, including a July 24 incident when Rocky bit a 60-year-old woman who was swimming in the area.

City and state officials have already been working to reduce the close encounters, the land department said.

“Government agencies have maintained both official and volunteer presence and signage since the pup’s birth, but these have failed to deter a number of people from approaching the monk seals, creating a dangerous situation,” Redulla said in a statement. “We know people want to see them, but for everyone’s safety and the protection of the seals we will have a 24-hour law enforcement presence at Kaimana until the pup weans in two-to-three weeks.”

Mesh fencing had been set up on the sand at the popular Kaimana Beach to separate the seals from people on the beach. Still, the presence of the seals has led to calls for beach closures, citations and more outreach, education and enforcement, the DLNR said.

Rocky and her pup are expected to move from Kaimana Beach after weaning.