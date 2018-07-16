 World Cup protesters get 15 days in jail, sports event bans
July 16, 2018
Updated July 16, 2018 8:35pm

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A steward runs after two people that invaded the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia on Sunday.

MOSCOW >> The four protesters who barged onto the field at the World Cup final in Moscow have been sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The protesters, members of the Pussy Riot punk collective, ran onto the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium dressed as police officers during the second half of Sunday’s match between France and Croatia. They called for the release of political prisoners and for more open political competition.

A court today sentenced them after finding them guilty of violating the law on behavior of sports events spectators. They were also banned from attending sports events for three years.

