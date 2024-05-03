Ewa Beach care home fined $315K for operating without a license

State Health Department officials said today that they have fined Nenita Mauricio of Private Home Duty LLC a total of $315,000 for allegedly operating an unlicensed adult residential care home on Oahu.

Following multiple complaints, inspectors from the Office of Health Care Assurance went to the address at 91-1046 Muiona St. in Ewa Beach and confirmed at least six, unrelated residents were receiving care at the home, according to a department news release.

During the visit, Mauricio, a certified nurse aide in Hawaii, admitted she was providing care for individuals in an unlicensed facility, state officials said.

An adult residential care home — or ARCH — is defined as any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations for a fee to unrelated adults who require minimal assistance in daily activities, personal care, and other services, but not those of a skilled nursing home.

Hawaii law requires all such care homes to be licensed, officials said, to ensure the health, safety and welfare of residents in those homes.

Health officials said Mauricio must cease and desist operation, and transfer all residents out of the unlicensed facility seven days following receipt of the notice.

The $315,000 fee is based on $1,000 for each day the unlicensed facility was in operation. Mauricio has 20 days from the date of receipt of the notice to submit a written request for a hearing.