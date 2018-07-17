Motorcyclist in fatal hit-and-run crash on Big Isle identified

A 61-year-old motorcyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash in South Kona.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 61-year-old motorcyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash in South Kona.

He is identified as Mark Brown of Nevada.

This is the third deadly crash that occurred on Hawaii island Monday.

The collision occurred at about 7:19 p.m. Monday near the 88-mile marker of Hawaii Belt Road, Highway 11. Police said a black 2009 Cadillac sedan was traveling north on Highway 11 when it rear-ended a Harley Davidson motorcycle and fled the scene.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Lani Kona Road, about a half-mile north of the crash site. Police obtained information that a female was observed walking away from the sedan and was last seen walking barefoot, east on Lani Kona Road.

There are no arrests at this time.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed a bystander performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Brown. Firefighters conducted advanced lifesaving treatment before Brown was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is the 19th traffic-related fatality compared to 20 at the same time last year.

Police are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call police officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 808-326-4646.

Police also responded to two other separate deadly crashes that occurred hours earlier in Keaau and North Kona Monday.

A 48-year-old Hilo man identified as Peter Veincent Jr. died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 130 in Keaau.

At about 12:57 a.m. Monday, a 2001 Mazda operated by Veincent was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a rock embankment at the intersection of Pohaku Place.

Medics treated and transported him to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said is unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were involved. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Approximately six hours later in North Kona, a four-vehicle crash occurred near the 18-mile marker of Mamalahoa Highway Route 190.

Police said a 2004 Ford pickup truck operated by 45-year-old Gerald Wahinekapu of Kailua-Kona was traveling south on the highway when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 2002 Ford pickup truck operated by an 18-year-old Kailua-Kona man at about 6:43 a.m.

Wahinekapu’s pickup truck proceeded south in the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a 2015 Ram pickup truck operated by a 32-year-old Kailua-Kona man traveling north.

Police said a 2018 Dodge sport utility vehicle operated by a 36-year-old Virginia man sustained damage from debris caused by the collision between the pickup trucks.

Wahinekapu sustained critical injuries and was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed.

Police said the 2002 Ford pickup driver and his passenger and the Ram pickup truck driver and his passengers sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The Dodge SUV driver was uninjured.

Police believe inattention was a factor in the collision.