Some Leilani Estates residents may qualify for FEMA rental assistance

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency today said certain Leilani Estates residents may qualify for one month of rental assistance upon reinspection of their properties.

Leilani residents who live in Hawaii County’s voluntary evacuation zone west of Pomaikai Street are encouraged to ask FEMA to reinspect their properties if they were denied rental assistance the first time, according to a news release sent today.

FEMA said due to locally imposed entry checkpoints, previous efforts to inspect the properties to verify damage may have been prevented. Residents can request a reinspection — not to be confused with an appeal — to determine whether damage, loss or habitability conditions have changed at their properties.

Leilani Estates residents can request reinspections at the Disaster Recovery Center, which is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at Keaau High School gym.