Zipperlane open to all traffic after morning pileup

The Zipperlane has been opened to all traffic this morning following a three-car crash on the H-1 eastbound.

The collision occurred before the Aiea overpass at about 7:30 a.m. The state Department of Transportation posted on X at 8:10 a.m. that the Zipperlane would be opened to all as traffic had backed up to Kunia despite the crash being cleared.

The Zipperlane will remain open until 9:30 a.m. today, the DOT said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution.