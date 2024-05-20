Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Zipperlane open to all traffic after morning pileup

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:51 a.m.

Traffic

GOAKAMAI.ORG A screenshot of the traffic on H-1 at the Kaahumanu overpass this morning.
GOAKAMAI.ORG

A screenshot of the traffic on H-1 at the Kaahumanu overpass this morning.

The Zipperlane has been opened to all traffic this morning following a three-car crash on the H-1 eastbound.

The collision occurred before the Aiea overpass at about 7:30 a.m. The state Department of Transportation posted on X at 8:10 a.m. that the Zipperlane would be opened to all as traffic had backed up to Kunia despite the crash being cleared.

The Zipperlane will remain open until 9:30 a.m. today, the DOT said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution.

