Over 190K customers still without power after storms in Texas

More than 190,000 homes and businesses in Texas were still without power on Monday after storms battered the region last week and over the weekend, according to meteorologists and data from PowerOutage.us.

That is down from over 946,000 customers without service in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Friday, and 226,000 customers without power earlier on Monday.

In addition, to outages from storms late last week in Texas and other Gulf Coast states, there were also about 14,902 customers still without power in Kansas from storms over the weekend.

Storms packing hurricane-force winds pummeled the Houston area on Thursday, killing at least four people, blowing windows out of high-rise buildings and leaving some 800,000 customers without power as much of the city was plunged into darkness, Mayor John Whitmire said.

Texas energy company CenterPoint Energy currently has the most outages with around 192,113 customers out in the Houston area, according to PowerOutage.us.

CenterPoint Energy on Monday said it has restored power to over 700,000 customers after last week’s severe weather in Texas and aims to “substantially complete” by Wednesday evening.

MAJOR OUTAGES BY STATE

State Outages Texas: 194,756

Kansas: 14,902

Total Out: 209,658