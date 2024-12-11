Malibu wildfire rages on, destroys structures in California

Firefighters made some progress in containing a wildfire in the beach community of Malibu, California, on Wednesday, but it continued to threaten several structures, force residents to flee and close schools in the area.

More than 1,500 firefighters were battling the Franklin Fire, which had scorched nearly 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) and was 7% contained as of Wednesday morning, as it burned in the steep, rugged terrain northwest of Los Angeles.

The fire, which started on Monday night, has destroyed at least seven structures and damaged nine others, Chief Anthony Marrone of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Wednesday.

No deaths or injuries from the fire have been reported, and its cause remains unknown, officials said.

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect on Wednesday as strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity were expected in the area. The winds were set to die down, but arid conditions were due to continue throughout the day, forecasters said.

Evacuation orders and warnings remained in place on Wednesday for parts of the city of 10,000 people. Roadways, including a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway, were shut down as the fire burned nearby.

The public school system canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday due to the fire, local media reported.

Governor Gavin Newsom said California had obtained a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to secure resources to suppress the fire.

Pepperdine University in Malibu said the threat of fire had greatly diminished after it issued a shelter-in-place order for some students. There was little to no damage to structures around campus.