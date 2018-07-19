Police advise Honaunau residents to lock their doors as they pursue suspect in fatal shooting

Hawaii island police are in active pursuit of Justin Waiki, the man wanted for the fatal shooting of a police officer on Tuesday.

Waiki, 33, was reportedly spotted driving a gray Toyota Tacoma up Napoopoo Road in Honaunau with multiple police cars in pursuit around 6 p.m. today.

The suspect later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police advised residents in the vicinity of Honaunau Elementary School to remain indoors and lock their doors.

Napoopoo Road resident Kawai DeBina said she saw the Tacoma pass her house with at two police vehicles chasing it and heard at least six rounds of gunfire. She said she was not sure who fired the shots.

“We just ducked,” DePina said of herself and her family. “We’re just 100 feet from the road and we didn’t want to get hit. It was so scary.”

Police were maintaining a perimeter near the school as of 8 p.m.