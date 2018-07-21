Victim fires AR-15 at suspects in Haiku home invasion robbery, Maui police say

Maui police were looking for three suspects after several shots were fired during a home invasion robbery in Haiku.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Maui police were looking for three suspects after several shots were fired during a home invasion robbery in Haiku.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at a Haiku home at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday and found three adult victims who said three males wearing hooded sweatshirts entered their home with one of them brandishing a shiny handgun.

The bandits forced one victim into a bathroom, then walked through the house. A second victim armed himself with an AR-15 rifle and fired a round at the robbers, nearly striking one.

The three suspects fled, firing four gunshots on the way out.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said. One victim reported the suspects took $3,000.

Witnesses said the suspects fled towards Hana in a black vehicle on Hana Highway.

Police described one suspect as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. A second suspect was described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. Both had short black hair and were between 20 and 30 years old.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.