 Gays on strike in Israel over exclusion from surrogacy law
July 22, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Gays on strike in Israel over exclusion from surrogacy law

Associated Press
July 22, 2018
Updated July 22, 2018 8:22am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    LGBT community members block a highway during a protest against a surrogate bill in Tel Aviv, Israel, today. Israel’s LGBT community is holding a national strike after the country’s parliament passed a law last week easing surrogate regulations but excluding gay couples having a child using a surrogate.

ADVERTISING

TEL AVIV, Israel >> Tens of thousands of Israeli LGBT advocates and their supporters went on strike across the country today, protesting the exclusion of gay men from a recently passed surrogacy law.

Protesters marched in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, waving rainbow flags and briefly blocking a major highway.

The community is outraged that after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to pass legislation supporting surrogacy for gay fathers, he then voted against it, apparently under pressure from his ultra-Orthodox Jewish coalition partners.

Hundreds protested near Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

Eyal Lurie Pardes, a protester draped in a rainbow flag, chanted: “We will not remain silent!”

“Look me in the eyes and tell me I don’t deserve to be a father!” he said.

Footage aired on Israeli TV later showed police pushing him into a police car. Israeli police said two people were detained and then released.

The protest has grown into a general call for equality, following other recent controversial legislation that appeared to target Israeli liberalism.

The protest has generated widespread support and hundreds of employers said they would allow employees to observe the strike without penalty.

Tel Aviv’s central Rabin Square was packed with tens of thousands of people for the main demonstration today.

Israel has emerged as one of the world’s most gay-friendly travel destinations in recent years, in sharp contrast to the rest of the Middle East where gays are persecuted and even killed.

In Israel, homosexuals serve openly in Israel’s military and parliament, and many popular artists and entertainers are homosexual.

However, leaders of the gay community say Israel still has far to go in promoting equality.

PREVIOUS STORY
Afghanistan blast kills 14 as new vice president returns
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING