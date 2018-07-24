Honolulu airport getting large solar canopy

The state announced today it is installing 4,260 new solar modules on the seventh floor of the Terminal 1 parking garage at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as part of Hawaii’s goal of reaching 100 percent renewables by 2045.

The solar modules are expected to generate 2 megawatts-DC/1.6 megawatts-AC, or enough energy to power more than 328 homes based on a full, operational day of sunshine, and to reduce the total electricity bill at the facility by nearly half.

“There is so much to like about this improvement project,” said Gov. David Ige in a news release. “It’s good for the environment, it will save the state money and it provides covered parking at the airport. This is another step forward in my administration’s continuing mission to meet Hawaii’s sustainability goals.”

The solar modules will be installed above a new carport on the roof level of the Terminal 1 (formerly Interisland Terminal) parking garage, adding shaded parking for vehicles. Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 20 and continue through Nov. 16.

During construction, 344 parking stalls on the roof of Terminal 1 will not be available. Signs have been posted notifying the public of the parking restrictions. Vehicle and pedestrian bridges from the Terminal 1 parking garage to the International parking garage will remain open for customers to access additional parking stalls.

Flight schedules and airline operations will not be impacted.

Hawaii Department of Transportation plans to continue other energy-saving measures early next year when another solar canopy is slated for installation on the roof level of the Terminal 2 (formerly Overseas Terminal) parking garage.

In addition, more than 98,000 light fixtures at the airport are being replaced with LEDs and ventilation and air-conditioning systems are being upgraded.

The state’s $207 million contract with Johnson Controls Inc., which is financed from guaranteed energy savings, and not taxpayer funding, is expected to generate more than $600 million over the 20-year life of the contract at Hawaii’s airports, which began in 2014.