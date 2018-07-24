 Duke opens against San Diego State at Maui Invitational
Associated Press
July 24, 2018
Updated July 24, 2018 10:58am

LAHAINA, Hawaii >> Five-time Maui Invitational champion Duke will open against San Diego State in the quarterfinals of this year’s bracket, with a potential showdown against Arizona or Gonzaga in the title game.

This year’s tournament, Nov. 19-21 at the Lahaina Civic Center, also includes Xavier, Auburn, Iowa State and Illinois.

Arizona opens with Iowa State and Gonzaga faces Illinois in the bracket’s lower half. Auburn and Illinois play the opening game.

Duke is 16-0 in Maui, joining Syracuse as the only undefeated teams in tournament history. The Blue Devils won their last Maui title in 2011.

Arizona is a two-time Maui champion and Gonzaga and Illinois both have won titles. Xavier is making its first Maui appearance.

