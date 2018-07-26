Manhunt underway for Big Island murder suspect mistakenly released

A manhunt is underway on the Big Island after a pretrial detainee was mistakenly released from a correctional center.

Brian Smith, 49, of Honaunau was supposed to be detained on $1.15 million bail. However, he was erroneously released from Hawaii Community Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Authorities say Smith was scheduled to appear in court this afternoon but didn’t show up. A bench warrant has been issued for $2 million.

Smith was awaiting trial for a shooting that took place last month that left one man dead and one injured on Painted Church Road in South Kona.

He was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of ownership or possession (firearm) prohibited and two counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

Hawaii County prosecutors informed HCCC Thursday morning the facility may have erroneously released Smith Tuesday, the Department of Public Safety said. The Public Safety director’s office was notified at 11:30 a.m.

Smith was released, as ordered, for district court matters, but “it was quickly confirmed through documentation that the inmate should have remained in custody in a circuit court matter,,” DPS said in a written statement.

“As soon as we knew, we took action to alert the public,” a DPS spokeswoman said in the statement.

Smith is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, please call 911.