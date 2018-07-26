 Activity in Kilauea Volcano summit area continues to build
July 26, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Hawaii News

Activity in Kilauea Volcano summit area continues to build

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
July 26, 2018
Updated July 26, 2018 12:05am

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Fissure 8 continues to erupt, its flow is now roughly 500 feet from the Pohoiki boat ramp.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An aerial view showed fissure 8 continuing to flow Tuesday sending lava into the channel leading northeastward to the ocean entry point at Ahalanui.

ADVERTISING

Seismic activity at the summit area of Kilauea Volcano steadily increased Wednesday as conditions progressed toward another cyclical collapse at Halemaumau Crater.

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory were predicting the crater collapse would occur late Wednesday afternoon or evening, with confirmation pending today’s overflight of the area. The previous collapse occurred at 6:41 a.m. Tuesday and was similar to previous collapse events. No new overflows resulted from that collapse.

Since that collapse, the observatory reported that earthquakes were fluctuating between 20 and 40 per hour and inward slumping of the rim and walls of the crater was detected.

Meanwhile fissure 8 continued to erupt, sending lava into the lava channel leading northeastward to the ocean entry at Ahalanui.

The flow remains roughly 500 feet from Pohoiki boat ramp at Isaac Hale Park without any significant westward progress toward the ramp in the last day, according to HVO.

No other fissures were active on Wednesday morning.

State Highways advised motorists on Wednesday to stay on the pavement and be alert for changing roadway conditions when traveling on Highway 11 between mile marker 28 and 32.

While lava fountaining at the active vent remains low, Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountain at fissure 8 continues to travel downwind within a few hundred meters, the observatory reported.

Lava entering the ocean at Ahalanui has also produced a large amount of laze — a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that drifts downwind and can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs — making the entry area particularly hazardous. Hawaii Civil Defense also is warning the public about flying debris produced by the explosive interaction of lava and water.

Hawaii County Civil Defense, meanwhile, announced that the Disaster Recovery Center on Hawaii island is moving from Keaau High School gym to the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility, starting 8 a.m. on Monday and will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays. In the meantime, the Discovery Recovery Center at Keaau High School will maintain regular hours until 4 p.m. Saturday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man arrested for throwing rock at car
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING