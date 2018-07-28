 Cause of Kauai’s Hanalei Colony Resort fire undetermined
July 28, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

Cause of Kauai’s Hanalei Colony Resort fire undetermined

By Diane S. W. Lee
July 28, 2018
Updated July 28, 2018 9:33am

  • COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT

    Kauai Fire Department crews responded to a fire Friday night at Hanalei Colony Resort.

  • COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT

    Kauai Fire Department crews responded to a fire Friday night at Hanalei Colony Resort.

  • COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT

    Kauai Fire Department crews responded to a fire Friday night at Hanalei Colony Resort.

ADVERTISING

Kauai Fire Department crews responded to a single-story building fire at the vacant Hanalei Colony Resort in Wainiha Friday night.

An on-duty battalion chief and personnel from Hanalei, Kaiākea, Kapa‘a and Līhu‘e fire stations responded to the scene on Friday, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 8 p.m. and discovered the Hanalei Colony Resort “fully engulfed in flames.” The fire was extinguished at 9:30 p.m. Fire crews left the scene this morning at 12:30 a.m., while some firefighters stayed behind to monitor the situation and extinguish any hot spots from the smoldering debris, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported. The cost of structure damage has yet to be determined.

Hanalei Colony Resort remained vacant after closing indefinitely as a result of the heavy floods and landslides that ravaged parts of Oahu and Kauai in mid-April.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY
Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed; no shots fired, police say
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING