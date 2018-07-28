Cause of Kauai’s Hanalei Colony Resort fire undetermined

Kauai Fire Department crews responded to a single-story building fire at the vacant Hanalei Colony Resort in Wainiha Friday night.

SHARE





















ADVERTISING

Kauai Fire Department crews responded to a single-story building fire at the vacant Hanalei Colony Resort in Wainiha Friday night.

An on-duty battalion chief and personnel from Hanalei, Kaiākea, Kapa‘a and Līhu‘e fire stations responded to the scene on Friday, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 8 p.m. and discovered the Hanalei Colony Resort “fully engulfed in flames.” The fire was extinguished at 9:30 p.m. Fire crews left the scene this morning at 12:30 a.m., while some firefighters stayed behind to monitor the situation and extinguish any hot spots from the smoldering debris, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported. The cost of structure damage has yet to be determined.

Hanalei Colony Resort remained vacant after closing indefinitely as a result of the heavy floods and landslides that ravaged parts of Oahu and Kauai in mid-April.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.