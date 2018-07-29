RIMPAC landing exercise, July 29

Armed forces from Australia, Chile, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Korea and the United States participated in an amphibious landing exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe on Sunday, July 29, 2018. The joint exercise was the culminating event for the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) which began on June 28, 2018 and featured maritime, air and ground attack forces in a fictitious scenario to reclaim an airfield. Pictured is a U.S. Marine advancing up the banks of Pyramid Rock Beach during the exercise.
Pictured are forces from the Republic of the Philippines making an advance up the beach.
Pictured are U.S. Marines advancing up Pyramid Rock Beach during the exercise.
Pictured is an Assault Amphibious Vehicle (AAV) landing at Pyramid Rock Beach.
Pictured are U.S. Marines advancing up the banks of Pyramid Rock Beach during the exercise.
Pictured is a U.S. Marine advancing on Pyramid Rock Beach during the exercise.
Pictured are U.S. Marines advancing on Pyramid Rock Beach during the exercise.
Pictured are U.S. Marines landing on Pyramid Rock Beach during the exercise.
Pictured is an Assault Amphibious Vehicle (AAV) landing at Pyramid Rock Beach.
Pictured is a CH-53E helicopter landing on the Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Adelaide off shore.