Menu
Customer Service
Print Replica
Search
Subscribe
Log In
Home
Top News
Local
Sports
Crave
Features
Business
Editorial
Obituaries
Homes
Cars
Jobs
Classifieds
Search for:
Top News
TGIF
Video
Photo Galleries
Hawaii Prep World
Hawaii Warrior World
Features
Blogs
Columnists
Travel
Dining Out
Hawaii Renovation
Special Sections
Archives
Print Replica
Star Channels
Honolulu Street Pulse
Partner Content
Partner Videos
Home
Top News
Weather
Traffic
Photo Galleries
Video
Hawaii News
Sports
Features
Business
Crave
Travel
TGIF
Editorial
Obituaries
Archives
Print Replica
Columnists
Blogs
Cars
Homes
Classifieds
Jobs
Subscribe Now
Contact Us
Star Channels
Special Sections
Partner Content
Partner Videos
July 30, 2018 |
88°
|
Check Traffic
RETURN TO TOP
From Maoli …
PHOTOS BY KAT WADE
July 30, 2018
“With Love,” Maoli’s new album, got a preview at the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club on Sunday, presented by Revive the Live. The band has been an island favorite since releasing its debut album “Groovin’” in 2008.
More TGIF Photos
From Maoli …
Music by the sea
Moonlight sonata
Kailua Night Market
Skating rolls out
Pony party
Hula hullabaloo
Kacey Musgraves
PREV
Top Trending
Get Involved
Business calendar
Councilman is accused of harassing aide who helped rival
Firefighter killed in California wildfire was originally from Hilo
ROTC cadets found after getting lost in Wahiawa training course
Share this:
Copyright © 2018 staradvertiser.com. All rights reserved.
500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu, HI 96813 Telephone: (808) 529-4747
About Us
Media Kit
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Contact Information
Terms of Service