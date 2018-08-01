 Tropical Storm Hector expected to be hurricane in Central Pacific next week
By Star-Advertiser staff and Associated Press
August 1, 2018
Updated August 1, 2018 5:49pm
  • Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari takes a look at where Tropical Storm Hector is expected to move over the next few days in the eastern Pacific.
    The 5-day forecast map for Tropical Storm Hector, as of 11 a.m. today.

Newly formed Tropical Storm Hector gained some strength today as it blew over the Eastern Pacific, on its way to the Central Pacific.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hector was likely to grow to hurricane force Friday, but it poses no threat to land as it moved farther out to sea.

Forecasters expect Hector to be a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph when it crosses the Central Pacific early next week.

It was about 1,916 miles southwest of Hilo this afternoon, moving west at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Hector is still too far from Hawaii to predict how it might affect the state next week.

