Dancers ready to leap into classic romantic tale

When the wicked fairy Carabosse attempts to curse Princess Aurora with death, the benevolent Lilac Fairy instead places the princess in a protective sleep from which she can only be awakened by a kiss from her one true love.

So goes the famous fairy tale, “The Sleeping Beauty,” which commences Ballet Hawaii’s 42nd season Friday through Sunday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. The show features international artists from Kansas City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

“Families will be introduced to a ballet set to one of the greatest pieces of music,” said Devon Carney, Kansas City Ballet artistic director and choreographer of the production.

The enchanting tale, with music by Peter I. Tchaikovsky, was first performed in 1890 in St. Petersburg, Russia. The production represents a great tradition of ballet, Carney said.

“Audience members will have the opportunity to watch a new generation of dancers taking on complex roles in this full-scale work,” he said. “The scenery and the costumes are sumptuous. They fill out a complete classical ballet experience.”

“THE SLEEPING BEAUTY”

Where: Blaisdell Concert Hall

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $35-$99

Tickets: 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Info: ballethawaii.org

Also: Meet the stars of “The Sleeping Beauty,” 7-9 p.m. Saturday (after the performance), onstage at the concert hall. $175 package includes VIP seat, reserved parking, Superb Sushi fare and wine. Reservations: 521-8600, ext. 3, marcie@ballethawaii.org.