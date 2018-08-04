Thousands honor fallen Hawaii County police officer

Law enforcement officers from across America — from Connecticut to Colorado to Seattle — showed up in their dress uniforms Saturday to mourn Bronson Kaimana Wei Mun Kaliloa, the first Hawaii County police officer shot and killed in the line of duty.
Two officers stand guard today during services for Hawaii County fallen police officer Bronson Kaliloa.
Hawaii County police helicopter drop loose flowers at Homelani Cemetery during the interment of his ashes.
Miami police officer Tom Reyes holds up a painting of Hawaii County fallen police officer Bronson Kaliloa. The painting was done by Philadelphia forensic artist Jonny Castro.
Janel Hiebert, sister-in-law of Hawaii County fallen police officer Bronson Kaliloa, receives a hug from Tasia Veincent during Saturday's services.
Police officers from many other states turned out for services for Hawaii County fallen police officer Bronson Kaliloa.
Displays at each entry greeted the public.
Major Samuel Jelsma (center) bows his head during a prayer.
Governor David Ige views displays for Hawaii County fallen police officer Bronson Kaliloa.
Casey Kaliloa, wife of Hawaii County fallen police officer Bronson Kaliloa, arrives at the cemetery.
A fireman pays his respects to Casey Kaliloa, wife of Hawaii County police officer Bronson Kaliloa.
Hawaii County police officer Jason Grouns delivers a final salute to fallen officer Bronson Kaliloa.
Hawaii County police officers prepare for a 21-gun salute to fallen officer Bronson Kaliloa.
Chief Paul Ferreira gives a special tribute.
Police officers from Hawaii and other states line up.