Hector remains on track to be a major hurricane by Monday

SHARE















ADVERTISING

11 p.m.

Hurricane Hector has weakened slightly but is still expected to be a major hurricane into Monday.

Hector is moving westward near 12 mph and is expected to continue this route for the next few days.

On the forecast track, Hector will cross into the central Pacific basin Sunday night or early Monday.

Hector is about 1,360 miles east of South Point, Hawaii.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 125 mph with higher gusts.

5 p.m.

Hurricane Hector has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Hector is expected to remain a major hurricane as it moves into the central Pacific basin. Hector is expected to cross the central Pacific basin late Sunday or early Monday.

Winds have increased to 130 mph with higher gusts. Hector is about 1,395 miles east-southeast of Hilo.

Hector is moving toward the west near 12 mph and is expected to continue this motion with an increase in speed for the next few days.

11 a.m.

Hurricane Hector’s wind strength has increased to 125 mph as it moved westward this morning.

Hector is expected to increase in intensity over the next two or three days.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the hurricane will cross into the Central Pacific Basin early Monday. Hector is located about 1,460 miles east of Hilo.

5 a.m.

Hector continues to move westward with wind speeds of 120 mph and may affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands by the middle of next week.

The “small, but powerful” Hector remains a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to grow in intensity through early next week.

Hector was located about 1,525 miles east of Hilo as of this morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“It is too soon to specify the magnitude of any impacts or where they could occur,” according to the latest update.

Hector is expected arrive at the Central Pacific basin early Monday.

The National Hurricane Center recommends local residents ensure they have a hurricane plan in place. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urges residents to prepare an emergency kit this weekend. The recommended kit includes food, water and other supplies to last a minimum of 14 days.

“Hector is our first hurricane this year,” said Tom Travis, administrator of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency in a statement. “We want to remind the public we are in the middle of the hurricane season and we urge people to take the weekend to prepare their homes and families for impacts that could be felt statewide.”