Stop Flu School program returns, still limited on Oahu

The Hawaii Department of Health will offer its free, annual flu vaccination clinics in 180 public schools statewide this year, starting Oct. 15 and ending Dec. 7.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii Department of Health will offer its free, annual flu vaccination clinics in 180 public schools statewide this year, starting Oct. 15 and ending Dec. 7.

The state Health Department last year scaled back the annual Stop Flu at School program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and stopped offering it at private schools, due to lack of funding. This year, the state is still limiting the flu clinics to only a selected number of public schools on Oahu but will continue to offer it to all public schools on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii counties.

On Oahu, public schools which in previous years had at least 40 percent of student enrollment participating in the reduced-price meal program will have the free flu clinic.

This year, vaccination consent forms will also be distributed to parents through student orientation or “back to school” packets on the first day of school instead of in October. Parents or guardians should return the completed consent form to their school by Aug. 16.

The list of participating schools is available at this link.

Parents and guardians of students attending schools that will not have a school-located clinic are encouraged to contact their child’s health care provider to receive the flu vaccine. More information is available at Aloha United Way’s information and referral service at 2-1-1.